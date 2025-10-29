Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Labcorp accounts for about 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Labcorp worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Labcorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Labcorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Labcorp Stock Performance

LH opened at $260.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.37 and its 200-day moving average is $260.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Labcorp in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.46.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

