Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,539 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 51.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.