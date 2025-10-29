VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 353.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SMOT stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

