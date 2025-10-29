Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. DA Davidson lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $220.45.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.7%

IBP opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.83. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,714.29. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

