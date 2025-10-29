Rossby Financial LCC Acquires 521 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

