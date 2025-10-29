Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $59.66.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

