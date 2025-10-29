Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR Holdings Trimmed by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 522,886 shares during the quarter. Nektar Therapeutics makes up 1.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,301,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,645 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,595 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,007,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,658,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $311,235.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $585,326.24. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $938,776. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.18. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

