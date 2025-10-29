Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 429,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

