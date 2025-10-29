Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 7,799.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 4.20% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $435,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPIB stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

