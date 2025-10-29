Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,420,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,037,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,347,000 after acquiring an additional 207,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.