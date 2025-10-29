Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $21.68 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of CarMax worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

