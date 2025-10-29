Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 11,741 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

