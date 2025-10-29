Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1%

EMR stock opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.