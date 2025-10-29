Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 29,773 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 294.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.