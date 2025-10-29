Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,177 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.