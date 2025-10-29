SLB Limited $SLB Shares Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the quarter. SLB makes up about 1.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLB by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SLB by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SLB by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after acquiring an additional 604,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SLB by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SLB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,154,000 after acquiring an additional 281,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

