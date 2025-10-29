International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,324,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 360,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

