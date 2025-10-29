Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 979 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,273,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

