Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

