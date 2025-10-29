Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $114.89 and a 52-week high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

