Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

