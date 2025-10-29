Wealth Management Associates Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Wealth Management Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

