Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.6% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $192.83.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

