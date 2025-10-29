L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $692.26. The company has a market capitalization of $724.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

