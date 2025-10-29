L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $692.26. The company has a market capitalization of $724.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.40.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.