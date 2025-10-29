Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 6,184 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.