Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF $COPP

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Copper Miners ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:COPP opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

