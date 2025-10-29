Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is JDM Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

JDM Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.6% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $633.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $606.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

