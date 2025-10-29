Human Investing LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 492.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

