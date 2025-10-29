Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,653 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 403,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 59,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

