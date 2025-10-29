Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Holdings Reduced by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,619,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,884,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,845,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.75. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

OBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

