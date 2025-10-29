Human Investing LLC Acquires 13,736 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $176,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $633.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

