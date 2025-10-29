Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,820.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.65% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,272,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

