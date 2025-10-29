Fire Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after buying an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $130,212,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $76,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $532.38 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.60.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

