Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of GE Aerospace worth $1,785,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $777,075,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $309.76 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The company has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

