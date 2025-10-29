Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 685,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLHY stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

