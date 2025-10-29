Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

