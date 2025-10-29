Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,795.45. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.82.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

