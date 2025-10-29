FSA Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF $QQQI

FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF comprises 1.0% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQI. City State Bank raised its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of QQQI opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.88. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.6445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

