Markel Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $33,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $97,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,288.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after buying an additional 481,235 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $64,352,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $4,304,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.82.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

