FSA Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 840,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 99,322 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Trading Up 11.0%

BUFR stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.