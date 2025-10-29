FSA Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December $ZDEK

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2025

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEKFree Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,094,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 214,031 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ZDEK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

