Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Acquired by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 788.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up about 7.4% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 2.04% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $333,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after acquiring an additional 994,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 764,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,328,000 after acquiring an additional 763,822 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 294.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 574,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,898,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,031,000 after acquiring an additional 307,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

