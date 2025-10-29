Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,050 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $442.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.89. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

