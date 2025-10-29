Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.