Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

