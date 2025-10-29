The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Increased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.9% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

