SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

