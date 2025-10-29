Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 376 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

