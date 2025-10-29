Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:RTX opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.