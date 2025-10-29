Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,239,000 after buying an additional 495,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $73.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

